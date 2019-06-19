Woman faces drug charge

A Carson City woman was arrested Sunday night on drug and theft charges.

Kelly R. Erickson, 41, was taken into custody at the Topsy Lane Walmart on a theft charge, where she allegedly had cocaine hidden in her bra.

According to court documents, Erickson was riding one of the store’s electric scooters through the store, putting items inside a large purse as she shopped with another woman.

Attorney Matthew Ence was appointed to represent her.

Prosecutor A.J. Haines said Erickson has a long history of felony convictions. She is scheduled to appear in court with her attorney on Wednesday.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Erickson has been convicted of trafficking, sales and possession of a controlled substance on three occasions.

A Carson City man was transported to Douglas County on Sunday on a warrant accusing him of theft and possession of a credit card without the owner’s consent.

Sterling W. White, 21, was working as a temp at a Minden firm when he was spotted on video allegedly raiding co-workers purses in the break room back in 2017.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after the issue came to light in January 2018.

White was arrested on the warrant at his Airport Road apartment in Carson.

A Reno man is being held on a probation violation after he admitted to driving on a suspended drivers license.

Jeffery Dingman, 56, was taken into custody at Jacks Valley Road and Mountain Meadow Drive 11 a.m. Friday.

Dingman is on a deferred sentence after admitting to felony failure to pay child support.

He appeared in Douglas County District Court last week where he made a $3,500 payment after admitting to violating his agreement to pay $1,812 a month in child support.

Prosecutors are recommending Dingman’s probation be revoked.