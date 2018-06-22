Woman faces felony embezzlement charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 12:25 p.m., Messina Blakely, 42, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony embezzlement after deputies responded to reports of an employee who took nearly $2,000 from the Fairview Drive Lowe's. Bail was set at $20,000.

FRIDAY

At 12:49 a.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without a valid license and improper turn after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and College. Bail was set at $1,150.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.