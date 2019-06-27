Woman fights off man by clubbing him in head with table, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:44 a.m., Shannan Bekowsky, 19, and Brandon Jeffries were charged with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on south Carson Street for no taillights. A search of the vehicle revealed a small bag of methamphetamine crystal and a pipe. Jeffries also was charged with possession of paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $2,500; his at $3,500.

At 5:50 a.m., Mario Ramiriz-Cabrera, 22, was charged with two felonies after a fight with his girlfriend over a cell phone. According to the arrest report, he allegedly put his knee across her throat in an attempt to strangle her and took her phone so she couldn’t call 911. She in turn hit him in the head with a table, causing a cut that required treatment at the hospital. His bail was set at $15,000.

At 9:34 p.m., a 20-year-old technician was charged with driving on a license suspended for a DUI after a traffic stop for a broken taillight at Carson and Rhodes. Bail was set at $1,000.

THURSDAY

At 12:59 a.m., a 60-year-old was arrested in the old K-Mart parking lot after deputies noticed his vehicle parked in an area that said no overnight parking. A check of his background showed a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bail was set at $2,500.