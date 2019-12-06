Woman flees store wearing 4 coats, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 6:06 p.m., a 38-year-old Mound House woman was arrested after deputies responded to Sportsman’s Warehouse for a report of a woman who fled the store wearing four coats. A search of her person found a pen modified to function as drug paraphernalia. She was charged with that crime and petit larceny. Bail was set at $1,250.

At 10:35 a.m., Tanner Ogden-Sanders, 24, was booked on an outstanding felony warrant charging failure to appear. Bail was set at $10,000.

At 1:53 p.m., Blake Read, 42, a correctional officer, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after his roommate told deputies the defendant pointed a gun at him during an eviction dispute at their Hot Springs Road apartment. His bail was set at $20,000.