Woman flips (the finger) over arrest says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 1 p.m., Parrish Payne, 37, was booked on eight-year-old warrants on suspicion of violating conditions of his suspended sentence, failing to provide a current address and failure to attend domestic violence counseling. He was arrested in North Las Vegas and returned to Carson City by deputies. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 5:05 p.m., Fern Capra, 48, was arrested at an address on Hot Springs Road on a warrant on suspicion of violation of probation conditions in a felony case. She allegedly violated by using meth. She was ordered held without bail.

At 8:22 p.m., Kimbel Michael Biglin, 45, was arrested after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Nichols Lane. The arrest report says a search of the vehicle revealed prescription pain pills including Lyrica, methadone and dilaudid. Biglin was charged with felony possession of a prescription drug, gross misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and the tail light and license plate violations that resulted in the traffic stop. Total bail was set at $5,075.

At 11:15 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st and violating suspended sentence conditions the driver of the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for a traffic violation at Continental and Woodside. A background check revealed the two warrants bearing his name. Total bail was set at $6,000.

SATURDAY

At 7:10 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of being a drunken pedestrian and with disorderly conduct after deputies were tipped two drunk males were attempting to find their car keys in the 300 block of East John Street. One of the men who argued with the deputy was arrested and held in lieu of $175 bail.

At 10:34 a.m., a 54-year-old homeless man was arrested on suspicion of speeding, not having a Nevada driver's license and DUI 1st drugs after a traffic stop at Fairview and 5th Street. The arrest report states the vehicle was stopped for doing 59 mph in a 40 zone. Bail was set at $1,120.

At 5:21 p.m., Richard Tompkins, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after another driver reported seeing him drinking a beer while driving. He was stopped in the parking lot of the Dunkin Donuts shop on William St. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 10:42 p.m., a 55-year-old Carson woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest at the Max Casino. According to the arrest report, she started yelling at the deputy saying he had no business being in the bar, "then flipped me off." Management asked her to leave the bar because of her behavior but the deputy's arrest report says she was uncooperative all the way out of the bar and during the ride to the jail. Bail was set at $400.

SUNDAY

At 7:40 p.m., a Zephyr Cove 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after deputies responded to south Carson Street for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. He was pulled over on Highway 50 for failure to maintain a traffic lane. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

At 8:06 p.m., a 52-year-old Carson woman was jailed on a warrant accusing her of violating a suspended sentence. She was arrested in the 300 block of Lee Street and ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

At 9:23 p.m., a 52-year-old Carson man was arrested following a traffic stop at Sherman Lane and Bunch Way. A background check revealed two warrants issued by Carson Justice Court for violating suspended sentence conditions and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail was set at $1,370.

At 11:48 p.m., a 55-year-old Carson woman was arrested on suspicion she punched her boyfriend in the head during an argument at their College Parkway residence. Bail was set at $3,000 on a domestic battery count.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.