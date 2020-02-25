Woman found dead in vehicle in Carson City

On Tuesday, Feb. 25 shortly before noon Carson City Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 50 East on a report of a deceased female in a vehicle, according to a news release.

A tow truck driver reported a deceased female in a vehicle he had been called to remove. The owner of a local business contacted the tow company to remove the vehicle believing it had been abandoned after it had been there for a long time, the release said.

Detectives discovered the body of an older female who had been living in the vehicle. The female was covered in blankets and clothing, making it hard to see her from the outside of the vehicle.

There are no signs of foul play and indications are the death is of natural causes. The investigation is still ongoing pending a medical examiner’s report. No names will be released until notification of family has been completed.