Woman held after dispute with daughter, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 12:44 a.m., a 52-year-old woman was taken into custody on a citizen's arrest on suspicion of battery after allegedly assaulting a young man in a dispute over their dogs not getting along. She was also held on a contempt of court warrant out of East Fork Justice Court in Douglas County. Bail was set at $1,500.

• At 1:19 a.m., a 24-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop at East Robinson and South Saliman streets. She was stopped for allegedly failing to obey a stop sign but the arrest report says she was driving on a suspended license and on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,550.

• At 5 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violating bail conditions and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies were called to Walmart on a report of a shoplifter in custody. Store security reported finding a glass pipe when they were recovering stolen items from the woman's backpack. As part of her bail conditions, the arrest report states she wasn't allowed to be in possession of drugs or paraphernalia. She was also charged with shoplifting and held in lieu of $4,250 bail.

• At 9:02 p.m., a 53-year-old woman was arrested after a dispute with her daughter at an address on Spartan Avenue. She was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery for allegedly pushing and shoving the victim and with gross misdemeanor destruction of property because witnesses said she threw a child car seat at the daughter's vehicle, causing a large dent in the door. Total bail was set at $5,500.

WEDNESDAY

• At 3:36 a.m., an 18-year-old California woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI drugs first offense and hit and run property damage after deputies responded to an accident in the 1300 block of Siskiyou Drive. The deputy reported a heavy smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle that was parked around the corner from the accident scene. According to the arrest report, she admitted being in control of the vehicle at the time of the accident the report says caused heavy damage. She was ordered held in lieu of $1,500 bail.

• At 10:33 a.m., a 26-year-old Gardnerville woman was arrested on a Washoe County warrant on suspicion of failure to appear in a case on suspicion of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a gross misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 7:06 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson man was arrested at the Mills Park carnival on a warrant on suspicion of battery. He was taken into custody and held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

THURSDAY

• At 4:35 a.m., a Vallejo, Calif., woman was arrested on a warrant from that city on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence by failing to complete a substance abuse evaluation and complete community service. Her bail was set at $1,000.