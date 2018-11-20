Woman held after failing to pick up child at day care, CCSO says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 1:49 a.m., a 56-year-old man was arrested after his wife called the sheriff's office to report he hit her. She told deputies he was being disrespectful to her mother and when she asked him to apologize, he assaulted her. She and her mother left the Long Street residence and called deputies. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense and obstructing an officer. He was also held on an outstanding justice court warrant on suspicion of violation of presentence conditions. Bail was set at $4,300.

• At 5:21 p.m., a 32-year-old patient at the Mallory Center was arrested on suspicion of battery on one of the facility security guards. She reportedly became angry during a phone call and started slamming the phone. After the phone was taken from her and security intervened, she's accused of battery for scratching the guard's face causing a cut. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 8:29 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was arrested after her child's day care center reported she failed to pick up the girl. It took several hours before Douglas County deputies were able to find her. She told them she fell asleep after looking for work all day. She was arrested on suspicion of gross misdemeanor child neglect. Bail was set at $2,500.