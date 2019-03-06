Woman held for public urination, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:36 a.m., a 64-year-old woman was arrested outside the Frontier Motel after a deputy saw her urinating in public. She was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and held on a violation of suspended sentence conditions warrant. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 2 a.m., Cody Abernathy, 26, was arrested at the Comstock Casino on suspicion of providing false ID to avoid prosecution. The arrest report says the deputy asked for ID because Abernathy appeared to be too young to be gambling. He was held without bail on two contempt of court warrants and on suspicion of felony providing false ID to an officer.