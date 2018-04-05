Woman held for trafficking near school, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 11:59 p.m., Christopher Gaddis, 27, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth after deputies were called to the parking lot of Walmart on a report of a man and woman sleeping in a vehicle. He was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest for refusing to get out of the vehicle and trying to shut the door as well as possession of paraphernalia, a pipe. Total bail was set at $3,800.

WEDNESDAY

• At 4:50 p.m., Kathryn Lee Jones, 63, was arrested in the 600 block of King Street on a warrant on suspicion of two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance — one ounce or more — within 1,000 feet of a school. Her bail was set at $250,000.

• At 7:10 p.m., Tyler Stump-Jeffers, 25, turned himself in on warrants on suspicion of felony theft, violating suspended sentence conditions and a Storey County warrant on suspicion of battery on a protected person. He was held in lieu of $13,000 bail.

• At 11:18 p.m., a 37-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of child endangerment after making multiple threats to kill himself because of an argument with his wife. The arrest report says he was arrested because the couple's two minor children were at the residence. Bail was set at $2,500.