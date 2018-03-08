Woman held on $25,000 bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 7:16 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson woman was arrested on suspicion of a Douglas County misdemeanor warrant after a traffic stop on North Roop for failure to maintain a lane. Total bail was set at $278.

THURSDAY

• At 12:01 a.m., a 26-year-old Minden man was arrested on East College Parkway on three warrants on suspicion of failure to appear on traffic violations in Douglas County. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and ordered held in lieu of $2,738 bail.

• At 1:40 a.m., a 61-year-old transient was ordered held for Civil Protective Custody after Carson Tahoe Hospital officials called to report an intoxicated subject. He was ordered held until sober.

• At 8:05 p.m., a Carson couple was arrested on a series of warrants at their Hot Springs Road residence. Kassie Brugman, 37, was arrested on suspicion of uttering a forged instrument and burglary as well as two contempt of court warrants. She was ordered held in lieu of $25,750 bail. Her 36-year-old partner was held on misdemeanor contempt warrants with a total $5,000 bail.