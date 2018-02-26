Woman held on multiple counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 7:54 a.m., Dale Joseph Chapman, 31, of Carson City was charged with stealing $2,000 from his a bank account. According to the victim, $1,000 was transferred from a account to Champman's account on two different occasions. He was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail. At the jail, he was also charged with contempt of court for failing to appear on a separate charge, adding $3,000 to his bail.

At 1:35 p.m., a Washoe Valley 34-year-old was jailed on two warrants charging contempt of court. The warrants were issued by Reno Justice Court accusing him of failing to attend court ordered parenting classes and failure to pay a fine on charges of battery. Total bail was set at a total of $5,750.

At 2:46 p.m., a homeless 47-year-old was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and destruction of property after managers at Michael Hohl's Ford dealership. He was held in lieu of $2,650 bail.

At 4:14 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City man was charged with possession of stolen property for allegedly taking a license plate from a trailer parked in a lot at 20 College Parkway. Bail was set at $500.

At 7:46 p.m., Jeffrey Scott Johnston, 44, was charged with DUI after an off-duty South Lake Tahoe officer called to report a possible DUI driver at Walgreens on East William Street. He was felony DUI with a prior felony DUI and driving with an open container in the vehicle. Total bail was set at $20,100.

At 11:46 p.m., a 51-year-old Carson man was charged with domestic battery-first, obstructing and battery on a police officer after deputies were called to the Rodeway Inn. The couple was sitting in the doorway of their room and the arrest report says the woman was bleeding. When the arresting officer asked her what happened, he said the male got upset and challenged deputies. When they took him to the jail, he threatened one deputy. The arrest report says both were intoxicated. He was held in lieu of $4,500 bail.

SATURDAY

At 4:14 a.m., Amanda Beasley, 19, of Carson City was arrested on a felony hit and run charge after an accident at South Edmonds Drive and Sinbad Street. Her passenger was injured in the wreck and the arrest report says Beasley left the scene on foot. She was found an hour later at a residence on Edmonds Drive. She was also charged with DUI-first and as a minor consuming alcohol. Total bail in the case was set at $41,150.

At 5:07 a.m., a 44-year-old transient was arrested in the 2700 block of Highway 50 East on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.

At 6:06 a.m., a 19-year-old Carson construction worker was charged with DUI-2nd after an employee of the Maverick Adventure's First Stop on College Parkway reported a BMW in the parking lot had been sitting there for an hour with the engine running. The arrest report says the occupant failed a field sobriety test. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license that was taken away for a previous DUI, open container in the vehicle and as a minor consuming alcohol. Total bail was set at $3,750.

At 1:46 p.m., Daniel Angel De Jesus, 22, was charged with taking a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. His mother said he was supposed to pick her up from work at Slot World but never showed up. She reported him missing the next day and called police after finding the van in the Nugget parking lot. At the jail, deputies reported finding a white powder in the shower stall where he changed into prison garb. Total bail was set at $25,000.

At 4:26 p.m., Nikolah Bekkeli, 29, was arrested after deputies were called to a specialized care home on Woodcrest Drive for a report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly threatened the victim with a butter knife and punched him. Witnesses confirmed the story that he went after the victim with a knife and hit him. He was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor battery and held in lieu of $21,000 bail.

At 5:47 p.m., a 23-year-old Reno man was arrested on a warrant issued by Sparks justice court following a traffic stop at Market Street and College Parkway. He was held in lieu of $380 bail.

At 11:38 p.m., Jonathan Hooks III, 43, was arrested on four charges including felony possession of drugs following a traffic stop at Carson and Robinson streets. He was also charged with gross misdemeanor possession of prescription drugs, violating a red light — the cause for the traffic stop — and DUI 1st. Among other things, investigators found 99 Xanax tablets in the vehicle. Total bail was set a$6,040.

SUNDAY

At 10:15 a.m., a 20-year-old Sparks man was arrested on a warrant issued in Sparks after deputies responded to a report of a verbal dispute at a Southwest Ct. residence. Bail was set at $575.

At 11 a.m., Davion Lamar Watkins, 30, was turned over to the jail on a charge of escape from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center by a felony inmate and conspiracy to commit a crime, a gross misdemeanor. He was ordered held without bail. No further details were available.

At 7:50 p.m., Kris Lynn Matha-Briggs was arrested at an address in the 700 block of Silver Oak Drive on a Lyon County warrant charging several felony counts. She faces two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and two counts of forgery. Bail was set at $50,000.

At 9:45 p.m., Donald Eugene Ford, 49, was arrested at an apartment on Silver Oak Drive after deputies were called on a report of a fight. The victim said the argument was verbal, not physical but that Ford had taken his dirt bike and strapped it down in the bed of his pickup truck and that he had not given permission to take the bike. The arrest report says Ford said he had seen the bike around the complex for a month and thought it had been abandoned and that he put it in his truck to hold it until some one showed up to claim it. He was charged with felony grand larceny and as an ex felon failing to register. Bail was set at $25,150.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.