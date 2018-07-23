Woman slaps cell phone, faces felony, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 12:50 a.m., Ashley Passi, 36, was charged with felony interfering with a witness reporting a crime and two counts of misdemeanor battery. Deputies were called to Walmart on a report of a female customer being aggressive and rude to customers. The arrest report states that she slapped a cellphone out of a woman's hand while that person was trying to call dispatch — the basis for the felony charge. She is also accused of physically assaulting that person and one other person at the scene. Bail was set at $7,000.

At 5:29 p.m., Alando Adams, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell after a traffic stop for failing to stop at a stop sign. A search of the vehicle turned up seven small plastic bags of marijuana as well as more than $650 in cash. The arrest report also says two 14-year-old juveniles in the back seat had signs of marijuana use. Adams was also charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor as well as the stop sign violation. Total bail was set at $6,040.

At 6:08 a.m., Jacobe Aaron Kenneston, 30, was booked on four felony charges after deputies responded to ABC Sheet Metal on Highway 50 East on a report by an employee that someone had broken into the shop. The reporting party said lights were on and the desk drawers open. He reported someone yelling in the building and witnessed Kenneston leave the building and walk westbound on U.S. 50. The arrest report says he had several credit cards on his person that didn't match his ID. Further investigation showed several windows had been broken and an Isuzu with the door left open behind the building that contained some items formerly in the business office. He was charged with commercial burglary, vehicle burglary, possession of the credit cards without owner consent and destruction of property over $5,000. Total bail was set at $50,000.

At 7:05 a.m., Abel Perez, 36, Christopher Fred, 42, and Marcelene McGarva, 46, were charged with felony possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia after deputies were called to a motel on South Carson Street because of a report of three people removing a bathroom window of an unknown room. The manager confirmed that two of the three people lived in that room but said he would file a citizen's arrest form for the damage done to the bathroom window. Fred was also charged with destruction of property for the window damage. His bail was $4,000. McGarva's bail was set at $6,000 and Perez's bail $3,500.

At 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Erik Mendoza, 24, after they were called to Vitality Center on a report of an intoxicated subject. When approached, the arrest report says he tried to run. A background check revealed warrants as a fugitive from justice and a P&P hold. He was charged with obstructing and possession of paraphernalia after a search revealed what deputies described as meth pipes. He was held without bail.

SATURDAY

At 2:18 a.m., a 30-year-old Carson man was arrested after deputies were called to the Blue Bull bar on a report of a trespassed subject. When they arrived, the suspect had left but the arrest report says he was spotted at Robinson and Stewart streets. The report says he attempted to flee but was apprehended. After being charged as an intoxicated pedestrian and obstructing, dispatch reported he had outstanding warrants in Carson City, Reno and Douglas County on charges ranging from failure to appear to failure to provide proof of insurance. Total bail in the case is $5,025.

At 3:18 a.m., a 57-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st after deputies responded to a report of an altercation at the Silver Queen Inn. Her husband said she struck him during the argument. She was also charged with violating alternative sentencing conditions and held in lieu of $6,000 bail.

At 4:54 a.m., a 28-year-old San Jose man was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at I-580 and Koontz Lane for failing to maintain a travel lane. Bail was set at $1,065.

At 7:57 a.m., a 64-year-old woman was charged with indecent conduct after a deputy witnessed her urinating in Mills Park, according to the arrest report. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.

At 5:15 p.m., a 44-year-old Placerville man was arrested at the Gold Dust Parkway on a warrant charging contempt of court for failure to provide proof of substance abuse counseling.

At 5:44 p.m., Yubrini Chicas, 24, and Eric Mendoza, 24, were both charged with felony battery by a prisoner after a fist fight caught on videotape at the Carson City Jail. Each was held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

SUNDAY

At 12:53 a.m., a 50-year-old man was charged violating bail conditions after deputies were called to an address on Scotch Pine Drive for a report of an unwanted subject. The arrest report says he was exhibiting signs of drug intoxication, in violation of his bail. He was held without bail.

At 4:12 a.m., Haley Douglas, 23, of Gardnerville was arrested on drug charges after deputies went to the area of 400 W. King St. on a report of suspicious subjects. The building's door was ajar and deputies found a 38-year-old man in one of the bathrooms. She was also in the bathroom and a search revealed a pink bag in the trash containing two hypodermic needles, one of the loaded with what the arrest report says was meth. She was charged with felony possession of drugs, possession of paraphernalia and held without bail on a parole and probation hold. Both she and the male suspect were charged with trespassing. His bail was $150.

At 10:17 a.m., a Carson man was charged with Domestic Battery 1st of his girlfriend. The arrest report says she had marks on her body including the side of her neck. During the arrest, deputies were advised he had a warrant for domestic battery issued in Fernley as well. He was jailed in lieu of $6,140 bail.

At 10:59 a.m., a 56-year-old transient was arrested after Walmart security advised he attempted to leave the store with a power washer and two propane tanks valued at $344. He was charged with petit larceny and held in lieu of $250 bail.

At 5:53 p.m., a 41-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st after deputies were called to a residence on Stanford Drive. She is accused of throwing food and full cans of beer at her husband. The arrest report says she attempted to slash her wrists with a knife and had to be bandaged by paramedics called to the scene. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 7:11 p.m., a 26-year-old man was jailed on a warrant charging failure to appear after a traffic stop at Travis and Silver Sage for an expired registration. He had a valid moving permit. The bail was set at $500 on the FTA warrant.

At 11:43 p.m., a 51-year-old Mound House woman was jailed on a failure to appear warrant after deputies were called to Walmart on a report of an intoxicated subject. Bail was set at $500.

MONDAY

At 1:39 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was charged with violating suspended sentence conditions after deputies responded to Carson Tahoe Hospital. The arrest report says she was drinking in violation of her suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.