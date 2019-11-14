Woman sought for stealing purse at Walmart, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for information in a petit larceny that occurred in Walmart, 3200 Market St., in Carson City.

On Sept. 4, a Walmart employee went on lunch and left her purse near the counter. The victim returned and found that her purse was no longer there. Another employee overhead the conversation about the stolen purse and said a purse was turned into the lost and found. The victim retrieved her purse and noticed several items were missing.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from Walmart. A female suspect was seen on camera taking the purse. The female suspect was wearing a tank top with jean shorts and appears to have a tattoo on her right arm. She was also pushing a cart with a small white dog inside.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Deputy Sam Torres 775-391-6205, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.