Woman surrenders on food stamp charge, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 6:58 p.m., a 30-year-old man was arrested on a contempt of court warrant after a deputy spotted him entering Slotworld. Bail was set at $716.
At 8:05 p.m., Katherine Zimmer, 46, turned herself in to deputies on warrants charging multiple counts of fraud and deceit, theft and violation of food stamp rules. Bail was set at $2,500.
WEDNESDAY
At 1:01 a.m., a 21-year-old production technician was arrested at his apartment on Airport Road on a warrant charging contempt of court. Bail was set at $500.
At 3:27 a.m., a 67-year-old cook was arrested at his Long Street residence on an outstanding warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 11:48 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of possessing drugs without a prescription for having two migraine headache pills in her possession. Bail was set at $2,500.
At 3:47 p.m., Raul Orellana, 30, was arrested after deputies responded to the area of Mountain Street and Robinson Drive for a report of a suspicious subject. A search revealed a meth pipe and a small amount of meth. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.