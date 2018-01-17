Woman suspected of violating protective order, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 4:17 p.m., a 39-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of second violation of a protective order after deputies responded to reports of a violation near the 3100 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 6:02 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated woman near the 1400 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $300.

At 8:24 p.m., a 39-year-old Clio, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and obedience to a traffic control device after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Oxoby Loop and William Street. Bail was set at $1,040.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:28 a.m., Franklin Risner, 42, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, driver's license revoked, failure to appear and contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near 9th and Curry Streets. Bail was set at $4,740.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.