Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 10:30 a.m., a 39-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion he violated conditions of his suspended sentence. He was already in custody at the time the warrant was served. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 8:33 p.m., a 42-year-old female transient was arrested after security officers at Raleys reported she was following their vehicle around the parking lot screaming and demanding a cigarette. She was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and held in lieu of $150 bail.