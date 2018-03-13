Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
March 13, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
• At 10:30 a.m., a 39-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion he violated conditions of his suspended sentence. He was already in custody at the time the warrant was served. Bail was set at $1,000.
• At 8:33 p.m., a 42-year-old female transient was arrested after security officers at Raleys reported she was following their vehicle around the parking lot screaming and demanding a cigarette. She was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and held in lieu of $150 bail.
Trending In: Crime
- 23 arrested in narcotics operation in Carson City
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in burglary
- 2 pedestrians taken into custody on one call, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Woman held on $25,000 bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Stealing the show: 5 local women compete in Fallon’s annual dance contest
- Prep Roundup: Carson High baseball splits
- Carson High School works with Tesla for student opportunities