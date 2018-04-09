Woman who stabs man, dog charged with attempted murder, killing an animal, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 7:30 a.m., Arthur Hills of Las Vegas was transported from the Department of Corrections to the Carson City jail on a no bail hold for a charge of murder.

• At 7:41 a.m., a 39-year-old transient was charged with two counts of trespass after deputies were called to Cactus Jack's on Carson Street on a report of a woman yelling and screaming at staff. She was held in lieu of $300 bail.

• At 1:10 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson man was jailed after deputies were called to an address on Hot Springs Road for a report of a suspicious subject. He was arrested on a warrant charging failure to appear in a traffic case and held in lieu of $300 bail.

• At 6:25 p.m., Brian Henderson, 40, a transient, was arrested after allegedly stealing several knives from the Sportsman's Warehouse. According to the arrest report, he admitted taking the knives which store officials said had a total value of $271. He was charged with burglary as well as possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. A background check revealed a felony warrant charging he failed to appear for sentencing on a grand larceny conviction. Total bail was set at $16,000. Finally, he was charged with commercial burglary for allegedly taking numerous items from Walmart and held for an additional $2,500 bail.

• At 10:26 p.m., Melisa Nuñez, 24, was charged with multiple felonies including attempted murder after deputies responded to a report of a woman with a knife at an address on Woodside Drive. The victim identified was Care Flighted to Renown for treatment of a three inch gash on his head. According to the arrest report no one knew who the woman was or had any prior dealings with her. An apartment door and a Chevy sedan parked outside also had stab marks. Nuñez, the report states, barricaded herself in one of the apartments and was observed starting a fire in the kitchen when deputies forced their way in and arrested her. There was also a dog inside that had been stabbed. In addition to attempted murder, she was charged with felony battery with a deadly weapon, arson, killing an animal and mayhem. She was charged with two counts of destruction of property, one a gross misdemeanor and the other a misdemeanor. Total bail was set at $183,000. Deputies later discovered Nuñez's husband had been injured. The arrest report says he suffered multiple cuts and scratches including a two-inch laceration on his shoulder. Deputies added two more felony counts to the list: domestic battery with substantial bodily harm and mayhem, which added another $60,000 bail for a total of $243,000.

SATURDAY

• At 8:59 a.m., a 24-year-old was charged with domestic battery and violating bail conditions after deputies were called to 20 College Parkway on a report of a man violating no-contact order. Bail was set at $6,000.

SUNDAY

• At 4:38 a.m., two teenagers were arrested on contempt of court warrants after deputies responded to 1750 Russell Way in reference to a party involving juveniles. One was held without bail, the other in lieu of $300 bail.

• At 3:05 p.m., a 38-year-old construction worker and her 42-year-old boyfriend were arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 5400 block of south Carson Street. Records checks showed both had outstanding warrants. Her bail on a traffic warrant was set at $295, his at $1,000 for allegedly violating suspended sentence conditions.

• At 5 p.m., three people were jailed in Carson City after being transported form the Washoe County Jail on outstanding warrants. Justin Allen Kiss, 22, was charged with felony domestic battery with strangulation. A 26-year-old woman was held in lieu of $1,000 bail on a failure to appear warrant and a 22-year-old man on $3,000 failure to appear warrant.

MONDAY

• At 4:54 a.m., Brian Almon Jr. was arrested after allegedly fleeing to avoid a traffic stop for no license plates on his vehicle. Almon was charged with felony eluding a police officer after a brief chase. He was also charged with reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding more than 21 mph over the limit, no registration and having an open container in the vehicle. Total bail was $20,755.