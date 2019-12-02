Woman with bloody nose answers door, arrest follows, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At midnight, Taylor Fassett, 18, was arrested after deputies were directed to his mother’s house on a report that he was intoxicated in violation of probation conditions. A search of the vehicle he had driven revealed a small amount of meth and paraphernalia. He was held without bail on the probation violation.

At 2:56 a.m., a 25-year-old was charged with domestic battery 2nd offense after deputies responded to an apartment on North Saliman. The arrest report states that the woman who answered the door had a bloody nose. His bail was set at $5,000.

FRIDAY

At 12:57 a.m., a 44-year-old transient was arrested in the parking lot outside Dotty’s after deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious person. A background check revealed two misdemeanor warrants issued in Eureka County. Bail was set at $4,550.

At 10:06 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions after the vehicle she was riding in was stopped on Carriage Crest Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

SUNDAY

At 10:36 a.m., Albert Buher, 42, was arrested on outstanding warrants issued in Lyon County and a P&P hold after deputies responded to a residence on Walker Drive for an unwanted subject. He was ordered held without bail.