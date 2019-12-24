Women arrested on multiple charges including felony child abuse, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 8:03 a.m., Chance Banta, 23, was arrested on drug charges after deputies were called to the area of Gardner Lane for a report of a suspicious subject. The arrest report states that he permitted the deputy to search his backpack, which turned up a baggie containing meth. He was charged with possession and with a deferred sentencing violation. Bail was set at $5,500.

At 1:50 p.m., a 33-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested after a traffic stop for making multiple unsafe lane changes and did a front wheel stand in the street in the area of Carson and Koontz. When asked, the arrest report states he admitted to having a concealed weapon under his jacket. He was charged with careless driving and having a concealed weapon without a permit. Bail was set at $2,650.

At 9:27 p.m., a 45-year-old retiree was charged with possession of stolen property after a Walmart customer reported his bicycle stolen. The defendant was spotted a short time later walking the bike along Russell Way. Bail was set at $250.

SATURDAY

At 6:05 a.m., Araya Vlach, 18, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. She is accused of attempting to attack her mother and sister with a kitchen knife and of stabbing her sister’s boyfriend in the arm several weeks ago in an incident that wasn’t reported at the time. She was also charged with domestic battery 1st offense for punching her mother in the eye. Bail was set at $63,000.

At 11:33 a.m., a 32-year-old Susanville woman was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant after a stop at Roop and William streets for no license plates. Bail was set at $705.

At 6 p.m., Ashley Rumble, 34, was arrested on multiple charges including felony child abuse after deputies were called to Home Depot on a report of a woman and small child stealing items from the store. Her vehicle was stopped at Retail and College Parkway after running a stop sign. The arrest report states that her 8-year-old son was in the passenger area of the vehicle surrounded by numerous items including drugs and paraphernalia. She was charged with child abuse, burglary, grand larceny, possession of meth and heroin, possession of paraphernalia, organized retail theft, an obstructed front license place and the stop sign violation. Total bail was set at $113,600.

At 10:48 p.m., a 21-year-old transient was arrested on multiple misdemeanor charges after a deputy saw him and a woman hurriedly putting numerous items into their vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The deputy followed the vehicle until dispatch informed him the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. He stopped them at the I-580 on-ramp at North Carson Street. He was charged with petit larceny for the numerous small items reportedly taken from the store, no valid drivers license, no proof of insurance or registration and fictitious license plates. His bail was set at $1,050. The 23-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. Her bail was $250.

SUNDAY

At 4:40 a.m., a 50-year-old man was taken into Civil Protective Custody after a cab driver called for help with an intoxicated subject who refused to get out of his cab on Kings Canyon Road. He was ordered held until sober.

At 7:48 a.m., a 54-year-old woman was arrested after deputies were called to the security office of the Nugget. Dispatch advised that the defendant had two outstanding warrants. She was charged with trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia (a meth pipe) and the two outstanding warrants. Bail was set at $2,650.

At 9:14 a.m., a 27-year-old man was charged with misuse of emergency services for calling dispatch multiple times. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 4:12 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after admitting she hit her boyfriend with a walking stick during an argument at their Carson Street residence. Bail was set at $3,000.