Yerington man sentenced in first degree murder case

A Yerington man has been sentenced to life in prison in a first degree murder case.

Dustin Cooper, 29, was sentenced to life in prison with parole after 20 years and a consecutive sentence of 20 years with parole after five years for deadly weapon enhancement. Cooper will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

The jury returned the guilty verdict in the case on May 10.

Cooper was convicted for killing his wife Johnie Shadden of Yerington. On March 22, she stopped at their home in Yerington on a break while working her job as a rural mail carrier. She was home a short time before Cooper called 911.

Officers and medical personnel arrived at the location. They were unable to save Shadden, who died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso. Cooper was arrested after a lengthy investigation led by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Detective Division.