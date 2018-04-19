You can run but not hide from Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 12:11 p.m., a 25-year-old was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of contempt of court after she was pulled over for allegedly talking on her cell phone. She also was arrested on suspicion of no proof of insurance and no license in possession. She was held in lieu of $370 bail.

• At 6:02 p.m., a 36-year-old California man was arrested after a traffic stop for failure to obey a stop sign on William Street. He was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked license, no proof of insurance and the stop sign violation and held in lieu of $1,150 bail.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:45 p.m., a 35-year-old was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car crash at College Parkway and Market Street. The arrest report says he attempted to hide from officers. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and resisting and held on a warrant for probation violations. Total bail was set at $3,300.

• At 2:05 p.m., a 24-year-old was jailed after a traffic stop on Northgate Lane for a suspended registration. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid license and no proof of insurance. Total bail was set at $1,740.

• At 8:16 p.m., Tifany Joanne Fraker, 30, was arrested at Behavioral Health Services on Minnesota Street on a hold issued by Parole and Probation. She was held without bail.

• At 9:15 p.m., a 21-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of contempt after a traffic stop on College Parkway near Lompa Lane. Bail was set at $500.