Critical fire danger warning issued for Monday afternoon

A red flag warning for critical fire danger has been issued for 2-9 p.m. Monday along the Sierra Front.

Gusty winds and low humidity are expected along the Highway 395 corridor through Western Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning indicates weather conditions that can allow a fire to grow rapidly in size and intensity before firefighters can contain it. This is the fourth warning issued by the Weather Service so far this season.

Forecasters recommend residents avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark and ignite a spark, such as yard work, target shooting or campfires.

Monday’s west winds are expected to hit 15-20 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 35 mph.