Curry Street to be reopened in time for big celebration

Nevada Day weekend kicks off with the reopening of Curry Street.

On Friday, a ribbon cutting marks the end of the six-month project to replace water and sewer lines, widen sidewalks, repave the road, replace streetlights, and add landscaping on Curry Street between Robinson and Musser streets and on the five cross streets in between Carson and Curry streets.

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Telegraph and Curry streets and Mayor Bob Crowell, Public Works Director Darren Schulz, and Bob Fredlund, chairman of the board of directors, Carson City Chamber of Commerce, will speak.

The $3.99 million Downtown Curry Streetscape Project is the second recent road project for downtown Carson City. Two years ago almost to the day the wraps came off downtown Carson Street, an $8.1 million effort that replaced water and sewer lines, repaved and narrowed Carson Street from William to 5th streets, and widened and improved its sidewalks.

The city's next major road project is a two-mile stretch of South Carson Street, which Carson City is taking over from the state and redesigning for less traffic since the I-580 bypass opened.

After the Curry Street ribbon cutting, the Passport to Downton runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers receive a passport which they can get stamped at participating downtown businesses to enter into a raffle drawing.

The Nevada Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.