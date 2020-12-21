CVS expands COVID vaccine program to Nevada; no word on Carson City facilities

CVS Health announced the launch of its vaccination program inside long-term care facilities in 12 states, including Nevada.

CVS Health said Monday other states include Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont.

In Nevada, the pharmacy chain will start vaccinating 22,000 patients with the Pfizer Inc., vaccine at 250 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

A CVS spokesperson said she did not have more specific information and could not say if any of the facilities were in Carson City.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has contracted with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate residents and healthcare workers at the nation’s skilled nursing facilities.

The drugstore chain said Monday it will add another 36 states on Dec. 28 and start vaccinations in Puerto Rico on Jan. 4.

Vaccinations began around the country last week, mostly for health care workers. CVS Health and rival Walgreens also started providing shots at some long-term care locations in Connecticut and Ohio.

Rhode Island-based CVS Health plans to make three visits to each site in order to give residents and staff their initial shoot and then a booster. The company said it expects that most residents will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the initial visit, and it will complete its program in about three months.