Daisy, the rescuer, needed to be rescued

Hershey is a noble five-year-old chocolate Lab. He’s a gentleman who loves playing ball and being with people. He gets along with everyone including dogs. He came to CAPS because his family couldn’t take care of him. Hershey is he’s looking for a home where he will be loved.

Courtesy

A recent story caught my imagination, because it was about a magnificent St. Bernard named Daisy who needed to be rescued from a mountain in England. It seems that Daisy and her people were hiking up Scarfeld Pike in North West England when Daisy was overcome with pain in her legs and couldn’t move.

My vision of St. Bernards comes from a book that memorialized the incredible Barry der Menschenretter who lived from 1800-1814. Barry was raised and trained by the monks at the St. Bernard de Menthon Hospice. The monastery is located on a dangerous route through the Alps that connects Italy and Switzerland and is famous for breeding rescue St. Bernards.

Barry is the most famous St. Bernard of all, and he is credited with 40 rescues. In fact, there is a museum named Barryland in Martigny, Switzerland honoring him and the famous hospice. Because St. Barnard’s are intelligent, have a great sense of direction and resistance to cold, they are perfect for snow rescues. In the past 200 years, the dogs are credited with saving 2,000 people.

When I learned about Daisy’s rescue, I was glad to know that humans are actually paying back the noble breed of St.Bernards by switching roles. Poor Daisy! To rescue her, it took 16 members of the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team a total of five hours to get her off the mountain.

The task was accomplished by putting Daisy, who weighs 120 pounds, on a stretcher and carrying her down Scarell Pike. This wasn’t an easy feat. Because of bad weather they had to quickly move over steep hills, rocks, and waterfalls. To keep Daisy calm, they bribed her with treats. What no brandy in a keg?

This wasn’t Daisy’s first rescue, because she had been abused and recently was rescued from a shelter. Fortunately, she has returned to her bouncy happy self. Mission accomplished!

If you would like to be the rescuer of a noble dog, Hershey is currently at CAPS. Sorry, brandy keg not included.

IN NEED OF

We need someone with a big truck (that can be loaded from a dock) who is willing to pick up food from Chewy’s. If you are that person, give us a call at 775-423-7500

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 to have us pick up items.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks who need help affording spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. SNAPS program details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

Joleen for the dog food, litter and big bag of cans. A pooch smooch you!

Cathy McKean for adopting Fluffy and Smokey, two of our senior cats. You are purrfect!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

August Pet Holiday: National Work Like a Dog Day.

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2019 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For more information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.