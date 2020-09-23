Dalager named finalist for Sierra Nevada Influential Women Award

Fallon boys basketball coach Chelle Dalager, who led the Greenwave to two state titles, was named one of 40 finalists for the Most Influential Women of the Sierra Nevada.

Thomas Ranson





After becoming the first women to both coach a high school boys basketball team and win a state championship, Fallon’s Chelle Dalager has been named one of 40 finalists for the Most Influential Women of the Sierra Nevada.

The top 10 will be announced at the Sierra Nevada Influential Women Awards event, which will be held virtually on Oct. 28. Winners will receive an award trophy and all finalists will be recognized in the Influential Women program. Information on the finalists is available online at weareinfluentialwomen.com/awards.

“Chelle has been a basketball coach for most of her life,” her description reads on the program’s website. “Three years ago, she took a chance and applied for the head boys varsity basketball coach in Fallon. Since then, she has won two state championships, winning the trust of her male athletes, and the faith of their families. She has busted through the barriers that society has put on women, proving she is a quality coach, teacher and a force to reckon with.”

Dalager cracked into coaching in Fallon two decades ago when she took over the Lady Wave basketball program. During her time, she led Fallon to its only state berth in the Class 4A in 2003 before stepping down to coach the middle school boys teams. Dalager returned to the high school coaching ranks three years ago, taking over the boys program.

Despite an early exit in the 2018 playoffs, Dalager’s Greenwave was named all-academic state champions but the next two years would begin to cement her impact on Nevada athletics.

After becoming the state’s first female boys basketball coach, Dalager led Fallon to its first state championship in 40 years when the Greenwave ousted Elko in Las Vegas two years ago. Fallon, which had not defeated Elko all season, including in the regional championship, came from behind to win the state championship on then-junior Elijah Jackson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. Fallon was also named the all-academic state champion.

On Feb. 29, Dalager’s team did it again, winning its second consecutive state championship, again over Elko and again with Jackson hitting the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime. The rivalry game reached national media and Jackson’s buzzer-beater was SportsCenter’s top play. Fallon knocked off Elko the week before in the regional title game after Avery Strasdin, Dalager’s son, hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the corner.