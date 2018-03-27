Darrell Moody: NY Giants need decision on Beckham

Enough already.

The New York Giants need to make a decision, and they need to make it pretty soon. The team needs to either cut ties with talented wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. or pay him what he's worth which should be equal or a shade below of what Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown makes.

Beckham insists he won't step on field for a practice or a game without a new contract, and I can't blame him. He's arguably the best receiver in the game, but his colorful on-field antics and sideline rants leave a lot to be desired.

The Giants want him to fall in line behavior wise, and I think that's why they haven't come to an agreement on a new contract.

The Giants' owner John Mara said he's tired of answering questions about Beckham. Get another job then. You're in charge of an NFL team. Questions about players come with the territory. If you don't want the heat, get out of the kitchen.

The team said it's open to trading Beckham but I think somebody is going to have to come up with a couple of first-round picks, first and second-round picks or a high draft pick and a proven player. It's a lot I know, but talent like Beckham doesn't come around often.

I would certainly love to see the Raiders inquire about Beckham. The team has the 10th pick of the draft. I'd love to see the Raiders trade that pick for Beckham and throw in a second-round pick in 2019. It would be worth it.

•••

Keeping things in the Bay Area, my heart goes out to the Giants. For the second straight season, ace lefty Madison Bumgarner will be out of action for a long period.

Last year it was the pitcher's fault for riding a dirt bike during the season. This year, it was freaky bad luck. He broke the little finger on his pitching hand, and he's out for eight weeks.

Veterans Scott Feldman and John Lackey are out there. Neither had great seasons, but both have pitched for a lot of years. Sign them to minor league contracts with low risk.

If you want to go the trade route, the Astros have shuffled Colin McHugh and Brad Peacock to the bullpen. For the right price, either might be available.

The Giants need to decide whether they're serious or not. If you are, make a move.

•••

And lastly, there's Golden State in the NBA.

Injuries have decimated the NBA's best team. The latest MCL sprain suffered by Steph Curry could spell an early exit from the playoffs.

Coach Steve Kerr has already said Curry is out of the playoffs for the first round. All I can say is the Warriors better hope that the Thunder doesn't fall to the seventh spot. It would be best for the Warriors for the Thunder to stay in the Rockets' side of the bracket.

If the Warriors are at full strength by the second round, I think they can at least get to the NBA Finals. The team has lost home court, but I do believe the Warriors can beat the Rockets in six games if they're 100 percent healthy. Chris Paul of the Rockets has been hurt off and on, and if he's not 100 percent it will have a big impact on Houston.