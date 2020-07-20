Dayton auto parts store cited by state

A Dayton auto parts store is one of two businesses cited for violating health and safety measures, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Business & Industry.

O’Reilly Auto Parts, 9 Retail Road number 2 in Dayton, was cited July 17 and penalized $8,675, according to the release. The citation at O’Reilly Auto Parts was issued after officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives during both the initial observation and a follow up visit by division officials.

“The employer was provided a notice and a request for compliance during the first visit,” the release said. “Upon observation of ongoing noncompliance during a follow up visit, a formal investigation was opened with the employer.”

In the event of “future noncompliance, the administrator may issue an order requiring the business to cease all activity …”

Also cited was The Dillinger, 1224 Arizona St., in Boulder City. It was cited July 20 and fined $4,858.

The citation was issued to The Dillinger as a result of a referral received from local authorities that observed ongoing noncompliance.

Follow up visits have been conducted at 225 businesses where Nevada OSHA officials found that 94 percent of those businesses are now in compliance. In total, nine businesses have been issued citations. Follow up visits this week will focus on pools, gyms and other establishments where compliance rates are low, or where people are engaging in activities with higher risk of transmission in the absence of appropriate measures to mitigate that risk.

Since initial observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, Division of Industrial Relations officials have visited 2,638 business establishments. The compliance rate for all business sectors statewide at time of initial observation is currently 84 percent, with an 87 percent compliance rate in Northern Nevada, and 82 percent in the south.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.