Dayton celebrates boys’ birthday with parade

The community of Dayton came together and put on a parade to celebrate Jake Ewing’s 10th birthday on Wednesday.

Dozens of cars met at the Dayton Valley Branch Library and drove down Dayton Valley Road as Jake enthusiastically waved. Alongside him were his mother, and his aunt, Monica Ludd, who helped organize the event.

Community members joined with their classic cars, motorcycles and muscle cars to rev their engines and honk their horns to say happy birthday to Jake, even with a special appearance by a local fire truck as the caboose.

Jake, who has autism, loves cars and motorcycles, his aunt wrote on Facebook.

Ludd, said this about the turnout: “We are so grateful for the overwhelming turn out for Jake’s birthday we can not say thank you enough to everyone that came out! This birthday was 1 in a million and Jake had a blast! Best birthday ever!”