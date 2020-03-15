Dayton chamber gets $3,500 marketing grant

President John Cassinelli has announced that Travel Nevada and the Nevada Commission on Tourism have awarded the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center a $3,500 rural tourism marketing grant.

The money will be used to develop an 18″ by 22″ full size printed map that will be on the stands for two years. Ten thousand maps will be printed and distributed across the area, including distribution in the California Gold Country. (The California Gold Country has 140 distribution sites and many of its residents travel to Nevada on a regular basis.)

The map will provide visitors and residents with information about the town of Dayton, Mound House, and Mark Twain areas and it will also be used as a relocation guide for newcomers.

“We are very grateful to Travel Nevada for recognizing the role rural Nevada plays in promoting tourism and for granting us the funds to develop this printed map. Maps are still very popular and we think the project not only benefits our chamber, but the larger community as well,” said Cassinelli.

He noted that the space deadline will be April 17 with distribution to begin in May. Ad space is limited.

Pricing includes full color, standard size ads, with the design fee included. The Chamber will be using Charter Advertising/Design to produce the map.

Call 775-246-7909 to reserve your spot or email Executive Director Helaine Morres at daytonnvchamber@gmail.com.