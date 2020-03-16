Dayton resident arrested for child sexual assault

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office was notified Sunday of a child pornography video posted to a social media account, according to a news release. Deputies responded and contacted the reporting party.

CCSO detectives were requested and the subsequent investigation determined that a Snapchat user posted a sexually graphic video to his account and the video was made public for the suspect’s followers to view, according to the release. The video was viewed by some of the Snapchat users, and immediately reported to CCSO dispatch. CCSO detectives were able to interview witnesses and tracked down the account user and identified a potential suspect.

The account was found to be actively used in Dayton and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office detectives were also called in to investigate. The residence was located in the area of Overland Loop and detectives from both agencies conducted a child welfare check at the residence. The child was located, as was the suspect, inside the residence. The child’s welfare was checked and confirmed by detectives to be in a safe environment, while detectives investigated this incident.

During the course of the investigation, LCSO detectives arrested the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Dayton resident Austin Lindquist on the following charges: Sexual Assault of a Minor Under the Age of 14, Possession of Child Pornography, Manufacture of Child Pornography, and Distribution of Child Pornography. His bail has been set at $ 400,000.

The suspect is a relative of the victim. The case remains open and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads. No additional information will be released as this case remains open and under investigation.

LCSO detectives ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office detective division at 775-577-5206 Ext. 4.