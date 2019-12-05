Dayton well site under investigation

The Lyon County Utilities Department on Tuesday discovered a note that threatened the sanctity of a well site in the Dayton water service area. Utilities staff notified the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and a criminal investigation was initiated.

On Wednesday, Lyon County requested assistance from the state of Nevada to verify that well had not been tampered with, according to a release from Lyon County manager Jeff Page. The Nevada National Guard Civil Support Team was dispatched and took samples and verified that the well site had not been compromised.

The threatened well site had been shut down earlier in the year and there was no threat of contamination to the water system.

The matter is still under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.