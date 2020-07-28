Dead body found in Carson City field

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male.

At approximately 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dead body in a field at the corner of Silver Sage Drive and Stafford Way in South Carson City.

Patrol Deputies responded to the area and located the body of an adult male near the center of the field.

“The scene does not resemble a homeless encampment and the deceased has not yet been identified. At the scene, the deceased could only be identified as a bearded adult male, but due to decomposition of the body, no other determinations could be made. There were no immediate injuries evident,” said Sheriff Ken Furlong in a release.

Carson City Detectives and Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident. The deceased will be transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, along with identifying information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 887- COPS (2677).