Death of Carson City man, 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 1 additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a male Carson City resident in his 70s.

CCHHS is also reporting 12 new cases and 93 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

This brings the total number of cases to 10,798, with 7,363 recoveries and 191 deaths; 3,244 cases remain active.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5,720 1,698 3,916 106 56,546 Douglas County 2,396 724 1,643 29 49,695 Lyon County 2,610 808 1,748 54 57,987 Storey County 72 14 56 2 4,465 Quad-County 10,798 3,244 7,363 191 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

CCHHS COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vaccine statistics are updated weekly on Tuesday. These are the doses received and administered by CCHHS ONLY. This does not include other vaccinations by other entities in the Quad-County Region. As of February 1, 2021

Total Number of Doses received: 8,775 1 st Doses: 7;475 2 nd Doses: 1,300

Total Number of Doses administered: 8,704 1 st Doses: 7,613 2 nd Doses: 1,091



Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 2/3/2021 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Douglas Community Center1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville 2/4/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fernley City Hall595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.