Death of Carson City man, 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 1 additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a male Carson City resident in his 70s.
CCHHS is also reporting 12 new cases and 93 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.
This brings the total number of cases to 10,798, with 7,363 recoveries and 191 deaths; 3,244 cases remain active.
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|*Population
|Carson City
|5,720
|1,698
|3,916
|106
|56,546
|Douglas County
|2,396
|724
|1,643
|29
|49,695
|Lyon County
|2,610
|808
|1,748
|54
|57,987
|Storey County
|72
|14
|56
|2
|4,465
|Quad-County
|10,798
|3,244
|7,363
|191
|168,693
*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/
Vaccine statistics are updated weekly on Tuesday. These are the doses received and administered by CCHHS ONLY. This does not include other vaccinations by other entities in the Quad-County Region. As of February 1, 2021
- Total Number of Doses received: 8,775
- 1st Doses: 7;475
- 2nd Doses: 1,300
- Total Number of Doses administered: 8,704
- 1st Doses: 7,613
- 2nd Doses: 1,091
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|2/3/2021
|8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
|Douglas Community Center1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville
|2/4/2021
|1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
|Fernley City Hall595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.