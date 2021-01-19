Death of Carson City woman, 58 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a female Carson City resident in her 80’s.

CCHHS is also reporting 58 new cases and 78 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,358, with 5,644 recoveries and 168 deaths; 4,546 cases remain active.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5,543 2,443 3,008 92 56,546 Douglas County 2,274 1,026 1,223 25 49,695 Lyon County 2,472 1,058 1,365 49 57,987 Storey County 69 19 48 2 4,465 Quad-County 10,358 4,546 5,644 168 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

NEW Quad-County COVID-19 Dashboard

CCHHS is proud to release a new Quad-County COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard can be found on our website, https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

The dashboard includes a breakdown of cases by county, zip code, race, ethnicity, age, and gender. The Quad-County COVID-19 Dashboard is updated regularly at 5 p.m. Data is provided by CCHHS and is based on preliminary laboratory findings. County statistics may be adjusted as investigations are completed and data is updated.

Additionally, these are laboratory-based data which may reflect some results on patients that live outside of the Quad-County Region (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County). These cases will be removed once the epidemiological investigation is performed and addresses are verified.

Starting Saturday (1/23/21) there will be NO weekend COVID-19 updates. The dashboard will still be updated on the weekends at 5 p.m. with daily data. The COVID-19 update on Monday will now include the statistics from Saturday, Sunday, as well as Monday.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected.

Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 1/20/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fernley City Hall595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.