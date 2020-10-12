Deputies looking for illegal shooters east and north of Carson City

Carson City Sheriff’s deputies will be paying more attention to several areas on the edge of town after receiving multiple reports of residents hearing gunshots.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said he has directed patrol deputies to conduct passing checks in those areas to try to stop people from discharging firearms in the Deer Run and Sedge Road areas to the east as well as Goni Road in northern Carson City.

Furlong said residents should be aware it’s illegal to fire a gun, rifle, pistol or other firearm within 5,000 feet of any home or inside that distance from the Carson River between the McTarnahan Bridge and the Douglas County line. That includes firing rifled slugs from a shotgun.

In addition, he said it’s illegal to fire shot shells from a shotgun, air rifles or BB guns within 1,000 feet of any home.

Anyone with information on this issue is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 887-2677.