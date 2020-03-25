DETR asks closing businesses to submit employer contributions and wage data ASAP

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is asking closing businesses to submit employer contributions and wage reports online as soon as possible.

The request applies to those businesses that will close their doors before the end of March but a spokesman said the advance timeline applies only to reporting. She said payment of any taxes isn’t due until April 30.

Nevada employers are required to file all quarterly wage and tax reports electronically as those wages could be needed to establish claims for benefits by employees.

Online filing is available at http://ui.nv.gov