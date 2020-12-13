DETR: PUA claimants will be paid even if program ends Dec. 26

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation issued a statement Wednesday assuring claimants in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that, even if the program expires Dec. 26, they will be paid.

“Claimants who have applied for PUA and are in the backlog, whether on initial determination or appeal, will have their claim reviewed and resolved even if the claim is resolved after” Dec. 26, according to the statement. “If the claim is approved, the claimant will get retroactive benefits even if the review is after” Dec. 26.

PUA is for those workers who don’t normally qualify for regular unemployment benefits including the self-employed and gig workers.

DETR also announced they have added a new security measure to the site to protect from spam, hackers and malware. Called reCAPTCHA, it requires some one signing in on EmployNV to click on reCaptcha and check “I am not a robot” before entering their username and password then clicking on the sign in button.

If unsuccessful after several tries, officials say claimants should follow the password recovery link. If that doesn’t work, they should call for assistance at 800-603-9681 or 775-298-6007.

Officials also said they are awaiting to hear from Congress whether the PUA program will be extended.