Dilger named to head Nevada nuclear waste office

Fred Dilger has been named executive director of Nevada’s Nuclear Projects Agency.

He replaces Bob Halstead who was director of the agency for 11 years. He retired in July.

Dilger has more than two decades of experience and training in the field of nuclear waste policy, most recently serving as administrator of the agency. He was previously a principal for Black Mountain research and Clark County’s principal comprehensive waste planner.

He also serves on the Nevada High Speed Rail Authority and worked as an analyst for the state transportation department.

He assumed the post immediately this week.