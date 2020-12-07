District Attorney Jason Woodbury to speak at Rotary Meeting

Jason Woodbury



Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury will be the featured speaker at the next Rotary Club of Carson City meeting. In keeping with the state’s COVID-19 prevention guidelines, the meeting will take place online at 12:30 P.M. Tuesday, December 8th. Guests are invited to attend the virtual event via ZOOM.

Club President Rachelle Resnick says that while most know that the District Attorney’s Office prosecutes criminal cases, it does a lot more. “The office also advises the Board of Supervisors and city departments on a wide range of issues that impact Carson City.” Woodbury will also explain how the office is adapting during the pandemic.

Woodbury was first elected District Attorney in 2014. He is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno and earned his law degree at the University of Utah. Prior to his elected position, he served as Deputy District Attorney and has also been a partner in a statewide law firm.

Anyone interested in joining the meeting as a guest should contact Peter Fishburn at pfishburn@charter.net. For more information on the Rotary Club of Carson City visit http://www.carsonrotary.org.