Carson City School District confirms three more confirmed cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus concept. Note COVID-19, Protective medical mask and pill capsules for treatment coronavirus. Novel corona virus outbreak. Epidemic from Wuhan, China. Coronavirus drugs on wooden table.

Coronavirus concept. Note COVID-19, Protective medical mask and pill capsules for treatment coronavirus. Novel corona virus outbreak.

Three additional positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Carson City School District Thursday.

Two persons work in the district’s transportation department and have a connection to the original case reported Sunday, according to district officials.

The last day of exposure was the same as the first reported case.

Employees previously identified will continue to quarantine for the recommended isolation period, and transportation services will resume on Tuesday, but this date could be extended if other employees test positive.

The third confirmed case is an employee who works at Bordewich Bray Elementary School.

The district continues to working with Carson City Health and Human Services on contact tracing and expects a small number of individuals to be excluded from school and work for the isolation period. Students excluded from school will be provided distance learning opportunities by their classroom teacher.

Due to privacy laws, no other information will be released about the positive cases or those who will be excluded from school. The district reported Thursday it will continue to follow the enhanced cleaning protocol in its schools and facilities per CCHHS guidelines and the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.