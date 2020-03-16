Division of Welfare and Supportive Services offices closed Monday, open Tuesday

Due to ongoing public health concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services offices are closed to the public Monday, March 16.

Offices will re-open Tuesday, March 17.

Given the possible serious health risks associated with this virus, the public is encouraged to use available phone or online services.

Applications, re-certifications or document uploads can be completed by clicking the Access NV button at https://dwss.nv.gov/.

For those whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 we encourage you to go online to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP), Medicaid or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Benefits are available to families through the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. Local WIC clinics continue to conduct business either over the phone, by mail or in-person with an appointment.

Contact your local WIC clinic with questions about nutrition education, benefits, EBT cards, or eligibility.

New eligibility continues to be processed by your local WIC agency or clinic. For questions about eligibility, contact the WIC Administrative Office at http://nevadawic.org/contact-us/, email wicgeneral@health.nv.gov or call 1-800-8-NEV-WIC.

Information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response can be found at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.