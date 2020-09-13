DMV extends expiration moratorium on drivers’ license renewals

Nevada’s Department of Motor Vehicles is giving drivers with expired or soon to be expired licenses another 60 days grace to get renewed.

The extension also applies to ID cards but does not apply to commercial licenses

The existing extension was to expire Sept. 14.

Drivers 65 and older have a full one-year extension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extensions apply for all drivers whose licenses or ID cards expired after March 12.

The extensions also do not apply for vehicle registrations.

DMV Director Julie Butler said the extension will allow Nevadans to keep driving legally while avoiding crowds at DMV offices.

Most drivers, she said, will be able to renew online.

In addition, Butler said DMV is offering limited Saturday hours — 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 19 — for drivers who are new Nevada residents.

The extension will run through Nov. 12.