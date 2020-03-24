DMV says people have automatic 90-day extension on expired licenses

The Department of Motor Vehicles says Nevadans will not be penalized for an expired license or registration while their offices are closed because of the virus.

DMV has implemented an automatic 90-day extension on any DMV document that expires between March 16 and April 30.

Public Safety Director George Togliatti said people should stay home for their protection and the protection of others they might come in contact with.

“But if you must drive, rest assured that our Highway Patrol troopers are well aware of the DMV closure and will handle each situation appropriately,” he said.

The department has an extension letter motorists can print out and show law enforcement. The website is dmvnv.com.

The extension, Togliatti said, doesn’t apply to vehicle liability insurance. Motorists must maintain their insurance.

DMV offices are expected to remain closed until April 16 at the earliest. Online services remain available to all customers.