Dogs have eyes that color our world

Shelly is a gorgeous four-year-old Border collie. She is very shy and really sweet. Shelly loves to walk and is learning to walk well on a leash. Her two favorite things in the world are being petted and getting treats. If you are looking for a gentle soul to be your housemate, Shelly is your girl. Come out for a walk.

CAPS

Last week I featured a beautiful husky with deep blue eyes. After describing her I wondered how many different eye colors dogs have. Eye color in dogs is determined by the amount of melanin found in the iris. Brown eyes contain a high concentration of melanin, while green or blue have less.

Most dogs have brown eyes, but there are breeds with pale blue, speckled, golden, or hazel colored eyes. The rarest color of all is green. Dog eye color changes as they age. It often takes nine to 12 weeks for a puppy’s eye color to settle. Permanent eye color change can happen as late as 16 weeks.

Some dogs are born with two different colored eyes. This condition is known as Heterochromia. If a puppy has two different colored eyes when he’s born it is a genetic condition. However, Heterochromia can develop later in life because of an injury, cataracts, or glaucoma. Some breeds of dogs are susceptible to Heterochromia, so it’s always important to let your veterinarian know about any changes to your BFFs eyes.

Australian Shepherds and several other dog breeds are known as Merle because of their distinguishing markings. Merle dogs have extraordinary half-and-half eyes, meaning the eye is partially blue and partially brown. It’s truly unique.

Can dogs see color? Yes, they can. Research reveals that dogs do see a limited palate of colors. We have three types of cones in our eye, which means we can identify three color combinations (red, blue, and green). Dogs, on the other hand, only have two cones that limits them to two colors (yellow and blue) or dichromatic.

The most amazing thing about dogs’ eyes is that no matter what color they are, research has shown that gazing into them floods your brain with the feel-good hormone oxycontin. Speaking of which, I have two very brown eyes staring at me because it’s dinner time. Watson has let me know that we are connected by the refrigerator.

IN NEED OF

People to foster kittens! We have adorable kittens looking for kind homes and love. Call 775-423-7500.

We are still searching for someone with a big truck 52” (that can be loaded from a dock) who is willing to pick up food from Chewy’s. If you are that person, give us a call at 775-423-7500.

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 to have us pick up items.

Folks to sign up for Chewy food delivery. During the pandemic, why not have your dog’s food delivered and help CAPS at the same time? Details are below.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

SHOUT OUT TO

The folks who have made donations using Facebook and PayPal. You make us smile!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

September Pet Holiday: Ginger Cats Appreciation Month.

You can open an account with Chewy and reference CAPS in the order. CAPS will receive $20 directly into the operating account with your first $50 order. Chewy offers quality food and free two-day delivery on orders over $50. Check our Facebook page, Churchill Animal Protection Society, for details.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.