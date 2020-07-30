Don’t run a red light if you have an outstanding warrant man learns: Carson City Sheriff’s log

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 9:11 a.m., a 22-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a man acting crazy and interfering with construction workers in the area of Stewart and Second streets. He was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a large hunting knife, under his shirt. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 5:29 p.m., a 46-year-old man was arrested after deputies were dispatched to south Curry Street for a possible DUI driver. He was also charged with child endangerment because his son was in the vehicle. Bail was set at $3,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 3:43 a.m., a 34-year-old Carson man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop on Gordon for running a red light. Bail was set at $3,000.