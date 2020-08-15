Don’t use your cell phone while driving, especially if you have an outstanding warrant, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• Jennifer Ann Alexander, 38, of Gardnerville was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and domestic batter-first offense. Deputies responded to an incident at 1:21 p.m. near South Carson Street and 10th Street. Upon arrival deputies met with Alexander and a passenger in the car who had a bloodied face. Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies found paraphernalia and heroin. Bail was set at $7,274.

• A 25-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding warrant. The man was pulled over after a deputy witnessed him using his cell phone while driving at 2:41 p.m. Bail was set at $287.