Double homicide claims 2 in Virginia City; alleged shooter found dead

Joep Mols

Courtesy

Two Virginia City residents are dead after a double homicide on Monday and the alleged shooter was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound later in the day, according to a news release from the Storey County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday at 2:30 p.m., the SCSO responded to a report of a double homicide at the Virginia City Gun Works. The shooting left TJ Lord, 39, the store owner, and his father, Gary, 71, dead, according to the release.

During the investigation, Joep Mols, 56, was identified as a person of interest. At 8 p.m., on Monday, the Reno Police Department informed SCSO that Mols was dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Mols is believed to have acted alone in the double homicide, the release said, adding Mols had been involved in a running legal dispute with Lord.

The Nevada Division of Investigations, Washoe County FIS and the ATF are assisting the investigation, with NDI the lead agency.