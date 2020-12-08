Douglas County man is 59th COVID-19 death in area; 402 new cases, 232 from Stewart Conservation Camp

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a male Douglas County resident in his 80’s.

CCHHS is also reporting 402 new cases and 6 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

Of the new cases reported today, 232 are from the Stewart Conservation Camp. CCHHS has requested these individuals not be counted in the Quad-County numbers.

This request was sent to the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force and they indicated at the last meeting that there would be further discussion on this topic.

Until CCHHS receives the approval to remove the prison numbers from the Quad-County numbers, CCHHS is required to include them in the numbers. This brings the total number of cases to 6,420, with 3,086 recoveries and 59 deaths; 3,275 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 3,319 1,625 1,666 28 Douglas County 1,406 817 582 7 Lyon County 1,632 804 806 22 Storey County 63 29 32 2 TOTAL 6,420 3,275 3,086 59

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/9/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. New Yerington City Hall14 Joe Parr Way, Yerington

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.